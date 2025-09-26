Artisans engaged in construction of Jodhpur BAPS temple honoured by Mahant Swami Maharaj

Jodhpur, Sep 26 (IANS) A day after the conclusion of grand Pran Pratistha (consecration) ceremony of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, a felicitation ceremony was organised at the temple complex for honouring the contribution of artisans and craftsmen in erecting the mammoth structure.

The fabulous work of artisans was applauded by the BAPS spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj himself, who earlier expressed a desire to acknowledge and felicitate every artisan, who was involved in the BAPS temple construction.

The program titled “Shilpi Samman Sabha” (Artisans’ Honour Assembly), especially organized for the artisans, saw Mahant Swami Maharaj extending his heartfelt wishes and honouring each craftsman.

Each artisan was invited onto the stage one by one. First, they were garlanded as a gesture of respect. Then, they were adorned with a traditional turban, offered a tilak, and worshipped. Senior saints draped them with garments and offered prasadam to sweeten the moment.

The moment looked nothing less than marvellous confluence of royal grandeur and spiritual grace.

The artisans were deeply moved with the touching tribute and also reciprocated the gesture with heartfelt wishes and greetings.

Craftsman Uday Singh said: “This is the most unforgettable moment of my life. Who else could honour us in such a way? Today, we feel truly blessed.”

Mahant Swami Maharaj, speaking to the gathering of craftsmen, praised their selfless service in the construction of BAPS Swaminarayan temple.

“You are not small. Every effort you put into the temple is sacred. By contributing to this temple’s construction, you have become great devotees. You will all attain Aksharmukti and become steadfast devotees. Even if we were to bow down before you, it would still not be enough,” he said.

The event concluded with a photo-op ceremony, which saw artisans coming together to get a group photograph clicked with Mahant Swami Maharaj, making it a lifelong memory and also moment of pride as well as spiritual achievement for them.

