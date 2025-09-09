Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits BAPS temple in Mumbai 

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar paid a special visit to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Swaminarayan Mandir in Mumbai on Tuesday. The spiritual leader was given a warm welcome at the BAPS temple by the swamis, volunteers and a swarm of devotees who were present there.

With heartfelt devotion, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar performed 'aarti', offered 'arghya (a ritualistic offering)', and anointed the sacred idol of Shri Neelkanth Varni in the temple, praying for peace, happiness, and harmony for all humanity.

Immersed in the divine atmosphere of the temple, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar expressed heartfelt reverence for the spiritual legacy of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj, recalling his cherished memories with them.

The spiritual leader also praised their selfless service, timeless wisdom, and unwavering commitment to uplifting society, noting how their lives continue to inspire millions across the world.

Notably, the BAPS is a socio-spiritual Hindu faith with its roots in the Vedas.

Founded on the pillars of practical spirituality, the BAPS reaches out to address the spiritual, moral and social challenges that the world is facing today.

The BAPS portal describes this as a spiritual centre striving to care for the world by caring for societies, families and individuals. Its universal work through a worldwide network of over 5025 centres has received many national and international awards and affiliation with the United Nations.

Notably, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu values of faith, service and global harmony.

Swaminarayan followers begin their day with 'puja' and meditation, lead upright, honest lives and donate regular hours in serving others.

