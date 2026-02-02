Arrangements for International Fleet Review, Ex Milan 2026 to be held off Visakhapatnam discussed

Amaravati, Feb 2 (IANS) With the International Fleet Review (IFR) to be held off Visakhapatnam on February 18, followed by the multinational exercise Milan-2026 on February 19, officials met on Wednesday to discuss the arrangements.

President Droupadi Murmu will review the capabilities of the Indian Navy during IFR.

Ships from 19 countries, including Sri Lanka and Iran, and approximately 4,000 delegates will be attending the event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend Milan, a programme aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation and capabilities in maritime operations.

Eastern Naval Command's Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Sushil Menon, and other naval officers on Monday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand at the Secretariat here to discuss the arrangements for the two events.

He informed the Chief Secretary that a large number of ships, aircraft, and delegates from various countries would be participating in IFR.

He also mentioned that three ships and about 150 delegates from the USA, Germany, and France would be participating. Similarly, 90 ships, 45 aircraft, and approximately 600 delegates from India will also be part of the event.

President Murmu, Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer (retd), and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would be attending the Fleet Review.

The Chief Minister and other dignitaries would attend the International City Parade.

The Chief Secretary told the Eastern Naval Command officers that the state government would provide all necessary assistance and cooperation to make the International Fleet Review and Milan-2026 a success.

He issued instructions to the department officials concerned regarding the arrangements to be made. Since VVIPs like the President, the Defence Minister, the Governor, and the Chief Minister are attending this programme, Vijayanand directed the officials to make appropriate security and other arrangements accordingly.

The President reviews the capabilities of the Navy once during his or tenure. This is also called the President's Fleet Review.

Ships from neighbouring and friendly countries, along with the country's nav,y participate in the Review. On this occasion, the President reviews the capabilities of the ships from those countries. Key warships and submarines participate in this programme.

