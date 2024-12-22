"Around 43,000 people participated, 4700 matches conducted till now": Sadhguru on Isha Gramotsavam

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): The 16th edition of Isha Gramotsavam, a social initiative aimed at bringing the spirit of sports and playfulness into the lives of rural people, is set for a spectacular finale on December 29, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Sadhguru noted that over 43,000 players have participated in 4,700 matches over three and a half months, with tournaments still ongoing.

"This event is one of the largest sporting initiatives, although it focuses on rural sports," he said.

"Gramotsavam, if you look at the numbers, involves over 43,000 players competing over three and a half months. In terms of participation, it is probably larger than many global sporting events. However, this is a rural sport. While the level of competition may not match the quality seen in professional games, the enthusiasm here surpasses that of any Olympic event. There is far more joy, energy, and exuberance in these games. For the villagers, who often lack access to other forms of entertainment, this event is an extraordinary experience. The finals, scheduled for December 29, promise to be an incredible celebration of spirit and enthusiasm," Sadhguru remarked.

The spiritual leader highlighted that the two main competitive sports in this initiative are volleyball for men and throwball for women.

"There are various aspects to this event, but sport is central because it generates excitement. Among the competitive sports, men play volleyball, and women compete in throwball. These games require minimal equipment--just posts, a net, and a ball. The message is simple: a ball can change the world," Sadhguru explained.

In addition to sports, he emphasised the cultural dimension of the event. He mentioned that approximately 1,000 rural women have trained to deliver a choreographed dance performance on December 29.

"We are also engaging in a lot of cultural activities as part of Gramotsavam. For instance, 1,000 rural women have prepared a choreographed dance performance. These women, many of whom have never danced in public before, have worked tirelessly, stitching similar outfits and practising together. For them, this is a significant breakthrough--a moment of excitement and transformation in their lives.

"Beyond this, we are teaching youth how to play drums and helping them set up small gymnasiums in their villages. These initiatives are making a tangible difference," Sadhguru said. (ANI)