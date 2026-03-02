Around 1,100 Kashmiri students stranded in Iran, families urge govt intervention

Srinagar, March 2 (IANS) Panic and uncertainty have gripped several families in Jammu and Kashmir as around 1,100 Kashmiri students remained stranded in Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Read More

With parts of Tehran and other areas reportedly declared "red zones" and communication remaining patchy, anxious parents have urged the Centre to immediately step in for the safe evacuation or relocation of students from high-risk zones.

A family member of the stranded students told IANS that the situation has left parents deeply worried.

"I had two children there. I evacuated my daughter four to five days ago, before the war started. I had planned to arrange a ticket for my son as well, but he said the university was not allowing students to leave, as they had their exams going on. Most of the airspace is blocked. We understand the Government of India must be trying very hard. Our country is very much capable of carrying out evacuation operations, but it takes time. But we as parents are worried and helpless," he said.

Another Kashmir Valley resident said her youngest sister is currently in Iran and described the atmosphere as tense and uncertain.

“Recently, we learned that her area, and all of Tehran, have been declared a red zone. An advisory had been issued, but they were unable to return as they had their exams going on. We spoke to her last night; she said some missiles are being intercepted, but some are also hitting buildings. There is a lot of uncertainty and fear," she said.

"Our children are there, and at this moment, parents here are extremely worried because of the situation. We tried to contact the children, but it wasn’t possible. We appeal to the Government of India to do whatever is possible to help. Their condition is very bad; they haven’t slept properly for the last two to three days. As Tehran has been declared a red zone, we urge the Government of India to at least relocate them from Tehran so that we get some relief," the family member said.

Families across the Valley said they are in constant touch with authorities and have submitted details of their children to relevant departments. Many urged swift diplomatic intervention to ensure the students’ safety, stating that prolonged uncertainty and limited communication have only deepened their distress.

As tensions continue in parts of Iran, the families hope for an early and coordinated response to bring their children home safely.

--IANS

sn/vd