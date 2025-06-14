'Arogya Avishkara' scheme launched to strengthen healthcare services in backward Kalyana Karnataka region

Yadgir (Karnataka), June 14 (IANS) The Congress-led Karnataka government launched the ‘Arogya Avishkara’ scheme on Saturday to strengthen healthcare services in Kalyana Karnataka region. Projects worth Rs 440.63 crore were dedicated to the region.

The ‘Arogya Avishkara’ programme is aimed at strengthening healthcare services in Kalyana Karnataka region, which comprises the most backward districts in the state. The scheme was jointly launched in Yadgir by AICC President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The ‘Arogya Avishkara’ initiative is launched through the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB). CM Siddaramaiah also inaugurated the Banjara Bhavan.

Addressing the gathering, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that his government has allocated Rs 13,000 crore over three years for the development of the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka.

“We had promised during the elections to allocate Rs 5,000 crore annually to the KKRDB. Staying true to that promise, we have already provided Rs 13,000 crore. Of this, Rs 5,300 crore has already been spent and the benefits of the projects have reached the people,” he said.

In addition to this funding for the KKRDB, the state government has also been providing funds department-wise for other development programmes, he added.

“Our government is fulfilling the vision outlined in the Nanjundappa Committee report. We are working for progress in health, education, and employment in the Kalyana Karnataka region and have directed funds towards improving basic infrastructure. As part of that, today we have inaugurated the Rs 440.63 crore ‘Arogya Avishkara’ (health innovation) programme,” he said.

“We have also allotted land free of cost for a memorial in honour of Kollur Mallappa. He was known as the Gandhi of Kalyana Karnataka and was a freedom fighter. I have directed that his memorial be constructed without delay,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah announced that 42 hospitals in the region will be upgraded and new hospitals will be built. The government has planned to spend Rs 847 crore to enhance healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Hitting out at the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, “The BJP and its affiliates falsely claim that there is no money for development in the state. But the people themselves have answered their lies. The funds we have provided for development have reached the doorsteps of citizens.”

He blamed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for the rising prices. “Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, look at the prices of gold, petrol, diesel, medicines, fertilisers, cooking oil, and cooking gas. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came, how much have the prices increased? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the creator of this price hike,” he said.

“Lies are the BJP’s household deity,” he remarked.

“Even when the BJP was in power, they did nothing for the development of Kalyana Karnataka. In fact, the BJP opposed Article 371(J). When L. K. Advani was Deputy Prime Minister, he had written a letter opposing the implementation of 371(J). It was finally during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that, respecting the struggle led by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and the former CM late Dharam Singh, the constitutional amendment for 371(J) was made and implemented,” Siddaramaiah stated.

“We walk the talk, as per the ideals of Basavanna. Of the 200 promises we made during the elections, including the five guarantees, we have already fulfilled them. In the remaining three years, we will fulfil all the other promises and ensure comprehensive development of Karnataka,” he assured.

He also pointed out that Karnataka stands second in the country in GST collection, which is proof that the state is on the path of economic growth. The Chief Minister added that steps are also being taken to fill vacant government posts in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Reiterating his earlier point, he said that it was the late former PM Manmohan Singh who amended the Constitution to implement Article 371(J) for the development of Kalyana Karnataka, and praised Mallikarjun Kharge and late Dharam Singh for their relentless efforts and struggle in achieving this.

--IANS

mka/uk