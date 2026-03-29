Army's Kharga Corps test combat readiness with 'Exercise Recce'

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) As part of combat readiness, the Kharga Corps of the Indian Army's Western Command launched a 72-hour-long Exercise Recce, an official said on Sunday.

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"Recce unleashed. No noise. No trace. No second chances. 72 hours in the shadows -- where only the relentless will endure. Exercise Underway," a post by the Western Command said on social media platform X.

The Western Command also hosted 100 NSS students and faculty of Post Graduate College at Sector-1 in Panchkula at the Chandimandir Military Station on Sunday.

"The visit included War Museum, Veer Smriti War Memorial, a motivational film, Drone Display and interaction at Manekshaw Auditorium -- fostering inspiration, awareness and deeper connect with the Indian Army," a statement said.

In a separate development, the Army's Central Command recently conducted 'Exercise Vayu Prahar' in the high-altitude terrain of Himachal Pradesh, redefining dominance in drone and counter-Unmanned Aircraft System operations.

"Integrating advanced surveillance grids, rapid detection systems and precision neutralisation capabilities, the exercise validated the Indian Army's ability to detect, deter and decisively destroy aerial threats in complex mountainous environments," a social media post by the Central Command said.

"From first detection to final engagement, every hostile unmanned aerial vehicle was tracked, targeted and neutralised, showcasing seamless synergy, technological edge and operational excellence," it said.

"In another development, Lieutenant General Harbinder Singh Vandra, General Officer Commanding, Madhya Bharat Area of Indian Army's Central Command, on Sunday, inaugurated a state-of-the-art ECHS Polyclinic at Odisha's Cuttack," a statement said.

The new facility is a significant step towards enhancing accessible and quality healthcare for our veterans, the statement added.

"The facility offers comprehensive outpatient services, specialist consultations, advanced diagnostics and essential medical support under one roof. Built with a patient centric approach, it ensures timely and efficient care for Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris, Veer Matas and their dependents," the Central Command statement said.

"This initiative reaffirms the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to those who have served the nation with honour. By strengthening the ECHS network, we continue to stand by our veterans, with dignity, care and gratitude," the statement added.

--IANS

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