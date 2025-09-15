Army's first exclusive freight train on USBRL marks breakthrough in advanced winter stocking

Jammu, Sep 15 (IANS) The Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) witnessed a historic milestone with the successful run of the first exclusive freight train of the Indian Army, from BD Bari to Anantnag on September 12-13, a defence official said on Monday.

"The train carried 753 metric tonnes of advance winter stocking (AWS) loads for Indian Army units and formations in J&K, marking a decisive turning point in the army’s AWS modus operandi," Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, said.

"This strategic initiative underscores the Indian Army’s ongoing capability development efforts to ensure operational preparedness in challenging Himalayan terrain."

In a unique demonstration of dual-use logistics and military–civil fusion, the return rake of the Freight Train transported Kashmiri apples to markets in the rest of India, Lt Col Bartwal said.

"This step not only strengthens the Army’s winter preparedness but also provides direct benefits to local communities. Farmers, who in the past suffered heavy losses due to road blockages caused by landslides and floods, will now be able to transport their produce seamlessly, ensuring both economic relief and livelihood security."

"The initiative reflects the Army’s role in nation-building, extending beyond its core mission of defence to contribute tangibly to the socio-economic development of Kashmir. By harnessing rail infrastructure for both military and civilian purposes, the Indian Army has taken a major stride in strengthening resilience, connectivity, and prosperity in the region," the spokesperson added.

The freight train carried apple consignments from Budgam railway station to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi today. The first-ever dedicated freight train was flagged off by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

"Flagged off the first dedicated Parcel Train from Budgam to Adarsh Nagar Delhi. This new freight train service is a big step for the apple growers of the Union Territory to transport their produce to different parts of the country," the LG said on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah thanked the Railway Ministry for the freight train, but added that given the huge losses suffered by the fruit growers of the Kashmir Valley, just one freight train is not enough to carry all the fruit consignments, which have been languishing in trucks due to the continuing blockage of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

--IANS

sq/vd