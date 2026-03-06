Army’s Central Command to host strategic communication conclave tomorrow

Lucknow, March 6 (IANS) Bringing together eminent voices from the military, diplomacy, media and strategic community, the Indian Army’s Central Command will host a conclave on Saturday to deliberate on the expanding role of information in today’s security environment, an official said.

Hosted by the headquarters of the Central Command in Lucknow, the conclave will explore the theme “Strategic Communication in the Emerging Information Space”, focusing on how narratives, perception management and cognitive security are increasingly shaping the character of modern conflicts, said an official statement.

Through Special session, expert sessions and panel discussions, distinguished speakers will share perspectives on narrative dominance, technology-enabled communication, information operations and the evolving role of media in shaping the strategic environment, said the statement.

The conclave aims to strengthen understanding of how effective strategic communication contributes to national security and mission preparedness in the information age, it said.

The participants include Nitin Gokhale, Ambassador Yashvardhan Sinha, Ruchira Kamboj, Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd), Maj Gen Chaturvedi (Retd), Snehesh Philip, Shivani Sharma, Sandeep Unnithan, Lt Gen D.P. Pandey (Retd), Shantanu Mukharji, Sharat Cander, Ambassador Dilip Sinha, Veena Jain, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Singh and Manish Prasad, among others, said a post on social media.

Earlier this week, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C Central Command, visited HQ Central Air Command (CAC) at Prayagraj and held substantive discussions with Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, AOC-in-C, CAC, said a statement on social media.

The interaction centred on strengthening operational jointness and enhancing inter-service coordination across multi-domain operations, disaster response frameworks and joint training mechanisms, the statement said.

Both Commanders reviewed avenues to improve integrated planning, real-time coordination, and force application to ensure a decisive edge in emerging security scenarios, it said.

Reaffirming their shared commitment to deeper military synergy, the leaders emphasised seamless air-land integration as a key pillar of mission readiness and national security, the statement said.

The engagement reflects the continued drive towards cohesive execution between the Indian Army and the IAF to meet future challenges with unity of purpose and precision, it said.

