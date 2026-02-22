Army's Central Command honours 18 'Veer Naris' at Dogra Regimental Centre in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Feb 22 (IANS) At the 18th Reunion of the Indian Army's Dogra Regiment, the Dogra Regimental Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, paid a heartfelt tribute to 18 'Veer Naris' (widows of Armed Forces personnel), honouring the enduring spirit of sacrifice and service that defines the Regiment's glorious legacy, an official said on Sunday.

"The solemn ceremony was graced by Rita Vij, the wife of former Chief of Army Staff General Nirmal Chander Vij, and Lakshmi Bhuvan, the wife of Lieutenant General VMB Krishnan," the official said in a statement.

"The 'Veer Naris' were felicitated as a mark of deep respect and gratitude. The occasion reflected shared military traditions, unbreakable bonds and the timeless ethos of "Duty Before Self". More than life partners of Brave Hearts, these 'Veer Naris' are the living embodiment of Dogra pride and resilience," the statement said on social media.

"Through courage, perseverance and quiet strength, they continue to uphold the Regiment's honour across generations," it added.

"Addressing the gathering, the Commandant affirmed that 'Veer Naris' remain the unseen force behind every hero, inspiring the Regiment to carry forward its legacy with dignity and resolve. "Jai Jwala, Jai Dogra"," it said.

In another event of the Central Command of the Indian Army, one of India's three living Param Vir Chakra awardee, Honorary Captain Sanjay Kumar, inspired students to serve the nation.

Honorary Captain Sanjay Kumar continues to inspire generations of defence aspirants and serving armed personnel.

At Army Public School No. 2 at Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), he inspired students with his stories of courage and patriotism.

"Valour, dedication and duty towards the nation are key to success," he said.

His inspiring words on courage, perseverance and devotion to the nation left an indelible impact and ignited the spirit of patriotism and determination among the young minds to dream big and achieve excellence, a statement issued by the Army's Central Command said.

"In an era of evolving security challenges, Honorary Captain Sanjay Kumar's story serves as a testament to the valour that defines the Indian Armed Forces," the message issued by the Army's Central Command said.

