Army’s Albert Ekka Brigade hosts mega ex-servicemen rally in Agartala ​

Agartala, March 2 (IANS) The Indian Army’s Albert Ekka Brigade of the Red Shield Division, under the aegis of the Spear Corps, successfully organised a state-level mega ex-servicemen rally at the Agartala Military Station on Monday. ​

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the rally witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 1,500 veterans and Veer Naris from all eight districts of Tripura, reaffirming the Army’s steadfast commitment to the welfare and well-being of its veteran community. ​

The event was attended by Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura, as the Chief Guest, along with senior military and civil dignitaries, including Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps. ​

During the programme, veterans and Veer Naris were felicitated for their dedicated service and supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. ​

Lt Col Rawat said a wide range of facilitation stalls were set up, including ECHS assistance, SPARSH pension support, Aadhaar facilitation, banking services for defence veterans, and medical services such as consultations and on-the-spot distribution of medicines to address the welfare needs of ex-servicemen and their families.

​In addition, a “Know Your Army” display was organised to raise awareness and generate interest among citizens of Tripura and NCC cadets about the Indian Army. ​

The display, highlighting the Army's ethos, operational capabilities, modern equipment, and career opportunities, fostered stronger military-civil connections and inspired youth. ​

The event concluded with vibrant cultural programmes that reflected the region's rich heritage, further strengthening the bond between the Armed Forces and the people of Tripura. ​

The Albert Ekka Brigade has a distinguished history, having fought in the 1971 India-Pakistan war from the Tripura sector. The Brigade has the unique distinction of earning two of the highest gallantry awards in war and peacetime, including the only Param Vir Chakra awarded during the 1971 war. ​

The Brigade was recently relocated to the Agartala Military Station, a move of special significance as it was launched into Operation Cactus Lily during the 1971 war from the Agartala sector. ​

The spokesman added that the Albert Ekka Brigade played a pivotal role in the Battle of Gangasagar near the Tripura border during the 1971 war. During the battle, Lance Naik Albert Ekka of 14 Guards made the supreme sacrifice while clearing a critical enemy bunker that could have posed a serious threat to Agartala. ​

He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his conspicuous bravery. ​

