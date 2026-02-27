Army’s 10th Chiefs’ Conclave begins with focus on wisdom sharing

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Tenth Chiefs’ Conclave kicked off in New Delhi on Friday with a focus on promoting professional wisdom sharing and interaction between the present hierarchy and former Indian Army heads on contemporary security challenges, an official said.

The two-day event is being attended by former Chiefs of the Army Staff and Honorary Generals of the Indian Army from the Nepali Army, a Defence Ministry official said in a statement on Friday.

The Conclave provides an important institutional platform for professional interaction between the present hierarchy and former Chiefs, reinforcing continuity and collective wisdom across generations, it said.

The participation of Honorary Generals from Nepal reflects a globally unique and landmark military tradition, symbolising the exceptional and enduring India-Nepal military relationship based on mutual trust, shared values and a common martial heritage, it said.

This distinctive arrangement resonates with India's civilisational ethos of "Vishwabandhu" and principle of “Neighbourhood First”, underscoring India's commitment to strong, people-centric ties with its immediate neighbours, it said.

The programme commenced with a wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, followed by interactions on key issues relating to operational preparedness, capability development and contemporary security challenges.

The former Chiefs will also visit select Army establishments and cultural landmarks as part of the scheduled engagements.

The Chiefs' Conclave reaffirms the Indian Army's commitment to preserving institutional memory, strengthening professional dialogue and reinforcing the enduring spirit, said the Defence Ministry.

In another development, the Office of Joint Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO/Welfare), Ministry of Defence, in coordination with the Office of Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), organised a Blood Donation Camp for the Armed Forces on Thursday.

The camp was held at Defence Offices Complex, Africa Avenue, New Delhi, said a statement.

A medical team from the Armed Forces Transfusion Centre, Delhi Cantonment, provided the necessary logistics and manpower support for the conduct of the camp.

The event received an overwhelming response from the personnel, reflecting their commitment to the service of the Armed Forces. A total of 131 officials donated blood during the drive, including civilian officials of the Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) and service personnel. Certificates of appreciation were issued to the donors on the spot, said the statement.

