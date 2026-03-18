Army veteran welcomes AFT's decision of staying Col Purohit's retirement

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Major General Dhruv Katoch (Retd), on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) which directed that the retirement of Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit be kept in abeyance until a decision is taken on his statutory complaint seeking consideration for promotion and other service benefits following his acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

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A Bench comprising AFT Chairperson Justice Rajendra Menon and Administrative Member Rasika Chaube passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the officer seeking promotion to the rank of Colonel and thereafter Brigadier, at par with his juniors.

Speaking to IANS, the former Major General, said, "If you look at Col Purohit's case, his retirement has been held in abeyance and I think that's a correct order because Col Purohit has been through a very rigorous trial. He has been tried by the civil courts and they have found him innocent."

He alleged that Col Purohit was not given a fair deal as he spent years in illegal police detention. "Now obviously we cannot return the years which he spent in illegal police detention and he was tortured, which I think is very unfortunate," he said.

Major General Katoch (Retd) added, "There were better ways to deal with the situation."

Further, welcoming the decision of the AFT, he said, "Now justice has been delivered. I welcome the judgment of the court and whatever comes further from the judiciary or the (Indian) Army's side, I think it would be a welcome development, regardless of whichever way it goes."

Notably, in its order passed on March 16, the AFT recorded that the officer remained under arrest from 2008 and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on August 21, 2017, following which he rejoined duties and has been serving since 2023.

During this period, the trial continued before a special court, which, by its judgment dated July 31, 2025, acquitted him in the 2008 Malegaon blast case after nearly 17 years.

“Prima facie, we find that a case is made out where the applicant may be right in contending that he is entitled to be considered for the grant of promotion and all other service benefits at par with his juniors, which were denied to him,” the AFT observed.

Meanwhile, the tribunal also issued notice to the Union government and other respondents, asking them to show cause as to why directions should not be issued to consider the officer’s case for promotion and grant of all consequential service benefits at par with his batchmates or juniors.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 22.

--IANS

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