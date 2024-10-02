Army recovers mortal remains of four soldiers 56 years after IAF plane crash near Rohtang Pass

New Delhi: In a significant development, an Indian Army expedition has recovered the mortal remains of four soldiers from the wreckage of an AN-12 aircraft that crashed in the Lahaul valley of Himachal Pradesh in 1968.

The aircraft, belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF), was carrying 102 Army personnel on board and was on a routine flight from Chandigarh to Leh when it met with the tragic accident over five decades ago.

Mayank Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police of the Lahaul-Spiti district, confirmed on Monday evening to ANI that information about the discovery had been received through a satellite phone from the Army expedition team. This team was conducting a mountaineering expedition in the remote and challenging region of CB-13 (Chandrabhaga-13 Peak), near Batal in Lahaul-Spiti.

"As per the information received via satellite communication, four bodies have been located. Based on preliminary findings, these remains are believed to be from the 1968 Indian Air Force crash involving an AN-12 aircraft," Chaudhary stated.

The discovery is part of a long, painstaking effort to recover the remains of those who perished in the 1968 crash, one of the most tragic accidents in Indian military aviation history.

The aircraft, which took off from Chandigarh, was en route to Leh when it encountered severe weather conditions and crashed into the mountainous terrain of the Lahaul valley. Despite repeated search operations over the years, many of the bodies and debris had remained lost in the high-altitude, snow-covered region.

In 2018, remains of the aircraft and one soldier's body were discovered at the Dhaka glacier base camp, located at an altitude of 6,200 meters. This recovery was made by a team of mountaineers who were part of a clean-up expedition to the Chandrabhaga-13 peak, initiated on July 1, 2018.

The wreckage and the remains were identified over the course of several days in mid-July of that year.

Now, 56 years after the tragic crash, the recent recovery of the four soldiers' bodies represents a critical milestone in the ongoing effort to honor the memory of the fallen soldiers and bring closure to the families affected by the disaster.

SP Chaudhary noted that the Army expedition team is now in the process of bringing the remains back to the base at Losar.

"The remains of the soldiers will be brought to Losar by the expedition team for further identification and formalities," he said, adding that the area in which the wreckage and remains were found is extremely challenging to navigate due to the rugged, high-altitude terrain.

The recovery efforts are a testament to the determination and expertise of the Army mountaineering team.

This discovery has brought renewed attention to the 1968 crash, with many hoping that the recovery of these soldiers' remains will eventually lead to the location of others still missing from the accident. The expedition is expected to continue to search the area for further remains and any additional clues about the crash that may still be hidden in the treacherous terrain.

