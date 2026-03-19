Army, Railways hold meeting to boost coordination for national emergencies​

Guwahati, March 19 (IANS) The Indian Army and senior railway officials held an important meeting here on Thursday to strengthen coordination and enhance preparedness to effectively handle national contingencies, officials said.​

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Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said a high‑level scenario‑planning exercise was successfully conducted in Guwahati under 101 Area and Headquarters Eastern Command, the Indian Army’s largest command covering the Northeast region.​

He said the conference brought together senior officials from the Indian Army and NFR to enhance coordination and preparedness for handling national contingencies.​

According to Sharma, the exercise focused on understanding mutual strengths and optimising the resources available to both organisations. ​

The primary objective was to align operational mechanisms to ensure a rapid and coordinated response during any national crisis, particularly in the strategically sensitive eastern sector.​

During the session, participants deliberated on a wide range of potential scenarios to strengthen operational readiness. Special emphasis was laid on the development of dual‑use infrastructure, which would bolster logistics capabilities and lead to significant savings in government expenditure through shared resource utilisation.​

The CPRO said senior officers from Northeast Frontier Railway, Eastern Command and Army Headquarters actively participated in the discussions, sharing insights and best practices to improve inter‑agency synergy. ​

The exercise enabled stakeholders to identify key areas for collaboration and streamline response strategies.​

This joint initiative has reinforced confidence among all participating agencies and established a robust framework for seamless integration between the Indian Army and Indian Railways. ​

Sharma noted that such coordinated efforts will play a crucial role in ensuring an efficient and unified response during times of national importance and emergency situations.​

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.​

--IANS

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