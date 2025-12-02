'Army leaders being forced to speak for govt': Cong MP’s remarks spark uproar 

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury sparked a major political row on Tuesday as she alleged that the Armed Forces are being forced to speak for the Central government, and this is the most pressing matter of today’s times.

Her startling allegations triggered a quick retort from the BJP, which accused her of demeaning and insulting the bravehearts and also demanded an apology.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdhury, speaking to IANS inside the Parliament complex, said, “The most frightening situation today is that, for the first time, Army leaders are coming out in the media to defend the government, and they say that they are being pressured to speak for the government. They are being harassed and forced to become the government’s mouthpiece.”

“This must be investigated,” she demanded, adding that she was herself a daughter of Army veterans.

Her remarks have kicked up a major political controversy, with the BJP taking strong exception to her “bizarre and frivolous” remarks, and also demanding that she tender an apology for insulting the Forces

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala called out Congress’ history of demeaning the valour of the Armed Forces and recalled multiple instances of Congress leaders making unsavoury remarks against the Army, and also doubted operations like Surgical and Balakot strikes.

“It was Renuka Chowdhury and her Congress party, who raised questions over the Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, refusing to acknowledge and applaud our forces for teaching our enemies a lesson,” he said.

He said that there are multiple instances when Congress leaders insulted the Armed Forces, and are at it again by claiming that they are being pressured and harassed.

A day ago, Renuka Chowdhury hit the headlines as she brought her pet dog to the Parliament complex and allegedly took potshots at the Parliamentarians.

When questioned by scribes on whether bringing a dog was a violation of the parliamentary protocol, she said that the dog posed no threat and it was merely accompanying her.

“Those who bite, sit inside the Parliament,” she reportedly said, triggering strong backlash from the BJP.

