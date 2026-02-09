Army launches 'Mission Krishiveer' to strengthen farm-to-force linkage in Arunachal

Itanagar, Feb 9 (IANS) The Indian Army on Monday launched ‘Mission Krishiveer’ to strengthen farm-to-force linkage in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

Read More

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps launched the initiative at Sigar Military Station in East Siang district in collaboration with the Army Service Corps.

The event was attended by Mebo Assembly constituency MLA Oken Tayeng, along with senior Army officials, representatives of the civil administration and local farmers.

The initiative establishes a structured “farm-to-force” supply chain by directly linking local farmers with Army units deployed in the region.

The Defence spokesman said the project aims to ensure the supply of fresh and quality agricultural produce to the troops, while simultaneously enhancing income opportunities for farmers in Arunachal Pradesh.

By eliminating intermediaries, ‘Mission Krishiveer’ seeks to create a transparent, efficient and sustainable procurement mechanism that benefits both the Armed Forces and the local farming community, he added.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen border logistics, improve supply chain efficiency in remote areas and contribute to regional food security.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Oken Tayeng appreciated the collaborative effort between the Indian Army and local stakeholders, stating that the initiative would significantly boost farmers’ livelihoods while reinforcing cooperation between the civil administration and the Armed Forces.

Senior Army officials said that ‘Mission Krishiveer’ aligns with the broader vision of self-reliance and “Whole of Nation” participation in national development.

The initiative supports the objectives of Atmanirbhar Arunachal by integrating local agricultural capacity with military logistics requirements.

‘Mission Krishiveer’ stands as an example of civil–military synergy, fostering mutual trust and partnership while contributing to national security and regional economic growth.

--IANS

sc/pgh