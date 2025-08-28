Army joins rescue, relief operations in flood-hit Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (IANS) The Indian Army is participating in rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas in Telangana.

Incessant rain in Medak and Kamareddy districts has led to severe flooding and hardships for locals.

Indian Army Flood Relief Columns were swiftly launched and are undertaking comprehensive Flood Relief operations in close coordination with Civil Administration, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, said Southern Command.

Engineering Task Forces (ETF) are clearing obstacles and restoring connectivity, while Medical Teams are providing urgent care to the affected. With specialised boats, essential equipment and skilled troops, the Army is evacuating stranded citizens, distributing relief material and relocating families to safer areas. Indian Army remains committed to bringing relief and reassurance to affected communities, it added.

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force is also likely to be deployed for rescue operations.

On the request of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh agreed to send a helicopter of the Indian Air Force to rescue people trapped in floods.

Bandi Sanjay said he spoke to Rajnath Singh over the phone regarding the flood situation in Kamareddy and Sircilla districts, where around 30 people are trapped.

Bandi Sanjay said the Defence Minister responded immediately and directed Defence officials at Hakimpet Air Force Station to send the helicopter.

Meanwhile, irrigation projects in Telangana were receiving massive inflows due to incessant rains.

Officials said that the Dindi Project in Nalgonda district is witnessing heavy flood inflows. Water is gushing into the reservoir at alarming levels. Continuous rain in the catchment areas has led to a steep rise in inflows, forcing officials to remain on high alert.

Sri Rajarajeshwara Reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla was also receiving huge inflows. Authorities were releasing water through 18 gates of the reservoir. Citizens living in nearby and downstream areas are advised to stay alert and exercise caution.

