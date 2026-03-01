Army Jawan, two nephews arrested for killing YouTuber in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, March 1 (IANS) An Army Jawan and his two nephews were arrested on the charges of killing a YouTuber in the Mancheswar Police station area of Bhubaneswar over a petty issue.

The accused were identified as Samarendra Behera (20) alias Muna, Sangram Behera (24) alias Kuna and Sangram Kesari Behera (37) alias Satura, police said on Sunday.

The accused people, who hail from Kanpur area of Cuttack district, resided at GGP Colony in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to the media, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Zone V, Biswaranjan Senapati stated that YouTuber Rahul Ranjan Maharana was murdered on the high school field in the GGP Colony area under the jurisdiction of Mancheswar Police at around 9.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon being informed, police immediately reached the crime scene and launched an investigation.

ACP Senapati said that there were no CCTV cameras at the spot, so the police relied on human intelligence.

Later, on the basis of the human intelligence collected at the spot, the cops managed to fetch the registration number of two motorcycles used by the accused persons.

The police, using the vehicle registration numbers, traced the jawan and the other accused to their rental accommodation in GGP Colony and arrested them within just a few hours of the incident.

Senapati further informed the media persons that two groups- the victim and his friends, and the accused persons- were present at the field on Saturday evening.

"Shiba, a friend of the Rahul, accidentally came near the spot where the accused were sitting while conversing with someone on the phone. As he was using slang during the conversation, the jawan objected, which led to a heated argument between them," said ACP.

He also noted that soon the duel turned violent and the jawan and his nephews began assaulting Shiba.

"Meanwhile, Rahul rushed to the spot and intervened in an attempt to rescue Shiba. During the incident, one of the jawan's nephews attacked Rahul with a knife, causing severe injuries. Rahul later succumbed to those injuries," Senapati added.

ACP Senapati stated that the incident was triggered by sudden provocation and ruled out any previous enmity between the accused and deceased.

The police also seized two motorcycles, three mobile phones and one knife.

