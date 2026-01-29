Army, IAF’s swift action bring massive forest fire in Arunachal’s Anjaw under control

Itanagar, Jan 30 (IANS) A massive forest fire that broke out along the western ridge of the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district was successfully brought under control following a swift and coordinated response by Army troops and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Taking to social media platform X, the IAF said that its Mi-17V5 helicopters carried out aerial firefighting operations at nearly 9,500 feet in the Lohit Valley. “Battling forest fires at nearly 9,500 feet in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit Valley. IAF Mi-17V5 helicopters dropped 12,000 litres of water in the rarefied Himalayan air, showcasing exceptional courage, precision and commitment towards protecting lives and fragile ecosystems,” the post said.

In a separate post on X, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said that a huge forest fire had broken out along the western ridge of the Lohit River in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. It said that in a joint and coordinated effort, troops of the Spear Corps, along with the Indian Air Force, mobilised swiftly and successfully contained the blaze, ensuring that there was no damage to civilian life or property.

A forest official said that the operation was particularly challenging due to the difficult terrain, steep ridgelines and unpredictable wind conditions prevailing in the area. “The combined effort of ground troops and aircrew ensured that the fire was brought under control before it could spread to nearby habitations,” the official said.

Authorities highlighted that such joint operations are crucial for protecting both vulnerable communities and the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. The mission also underscored the preparedness, coordination and professionalism of the armed forces in responding effectively to natural emergencies in remote and environmentally sensitive regions.

The successful containment of the fire stands as a testament to the courage and operational capability of the personnel involved, who worked under extreme conditions to safeguard lives, forests and biodiversity, the official added.

Forest fires have emerged as one of the growing threats to the lush green expanse of Northeast India, which comprises eight states. A recent study has revealed an alarming rise in the intensity of forest fires in this ecologically fragile region due to climate variability, the forest official said.

According to the study, nearly 80 per cent of annual forest fires in the region were recorded between March and April, with the years 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010 witnessing anomalously high incidences of forest fires.

