Army honours veterans in Guwahati, provides welfare assistance, financial aid

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Under the aegis of Headquarters 51 Sub Area, Guwahati, Assam, the 'Veterans Swabhiman Rally' 2025 was celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence at Narangi Military Station on Sunday.

The event was organised to honour the selfless service, valour, and sacrifices of Armed Forces veterans, while expressing solidarity with the families of fallen heroes.

Notably, the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The event was attended by senior serving Armed Forces officers, distinguished government representatives, and a large gathering of over 2,500 veterans from Assam and neighbouring regions, marking one of the largest veteran congregations in recent times.

In his address, the Governor lauded the courage, dedication, and patriotism of the soldiers, besides expressing the nation's gratitude towards its veterans and Veer Naris for their enduring contributions to the country's security and integrity.

As part of the rally, special financial aid was extended to Veer Naris and needy veterans as a gesture of respect and support.

Welfare assistance in the form of motorised wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and mechanical medical beds was distributed to physically challenged veterans.

The venue also hosted stalls offering medical support, pension advisory, financial counselling, and skill development opportunities to cater to the diverse needs of the veteran community.

Among the distinguished dignitaries present were Lt Gen Sanjay Malik, Maj Gen A K Sharma, Lt Gen R P Kalita (Retd), Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi (Retd) and several other senior civil and military officials.

The rally fostered a spirit of pride, dignity, and gratitude, reaffirming the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to the welfare and well-being of its veterans and their families.

On Saturday, the Army's Headquarters Uttarakhand Sub Area had organised a mega ex-servicemen (ESM) rally, 'Devbhoomi Mega Veterans', at Jaswant Singh Ground, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun.

--IANS

sas/svn