Army holds academia–industry interaction on drone innovation

Jaipur, March 7 (IANS) As part of the ongoing Military–Civil Fusion (MCF) Abhiyan, the Battle Axe Division of the Army's Southern Command organised an academia–industry interaction on drone innovation.

The initiative, aimed to foster collaborative dialogue between the armed forces, industry and academia in support of emerging defence technologies and capability development, brought together more than 50 representatives from Dronum Aviation Ltd, leading academic institutions and the Indian Army.

The interaction provided a structured platform to deliberate on advancements in drone innovation, skill development and emerging defence technologies relevant to contemporary operational requirements.

Participants engaged in discussions focused on aligning regional talent, research capabilities and industrial innovation with the evolving technological needs of the Indian Armed Forces.

Key deliberations highlighted the increasing importance of unmanned systems, counter-drone technologies and multi-domain operational capabilities in the changing character of warfare.

Experts from academia and industry shared insights on indigenous research, skill development pathways and technological innovation that can support future battlefield requirements.

The interaction also explored avenues for strengthening industry–academia partnerships and encouraging innovation ecosystems that can contribute to the development of self-reliant defence technologies.

The engagement underscored the growing importance of local innovation ecosystems in strengthening the national security architecture through collaborative technological development.

The event reaffirmed the commitment of Southern Command to fostering collaborative platforms that encourage innovation, strengthen indigenous capability and enhance preparedness for future operational challenges.

By integrating knowledge, research and technological expertise from multiple stakeholders, the initiative contributes to building a resilient and future-ready defence ecosystem in support of the nation's security objectives, says Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.

