Army Denies Terrorist Suicide Attacks in Pathankot, Rajouri

Rajouri: News reports with respect to suicide attacks by terrorists at Pathankot in Punjab or Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir are completely false, army officials said on Thursday.

This clarification comes amid fake reports of suicide attacks by terrorists.

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions, and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.

The sources said the attack resembled a Hamas-style operation in Israel, where multiple cheap rockets were used to target cities. Pakistan Army is operating and behaving like a terror organisation Hamas. Last month, ISI and Hamas met in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sectors in Jammu, and all were intercepted and blocked, defence sources said. Blackouts have been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba and Jammu.

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani drones were also intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. A complete blackout has also been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan, and Jalandhar and Amritsar in Punjab.

Early Wednesday, India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.

"The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones who are responding to that escalation with the action that was taken yesterday morning. And again, I would like to emphasize that the action was restrained; it was directed towards non-civilian, non-military targets; and confined to terrorist camps. And again, as we've been saying since yesterday, any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today is nothing but escalation by Pakistan now, once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," he said.Misri also said that India's intention has not been to escalate matters.

Sources said the government informed an all-party meeting on Thursday that over 100 terrorists were killed in India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan early on Wednesday.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that on the night of May 7, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

"These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," the statement said. (ANI)