Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi reviews operational logistics in Mumbai HQs

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Monday, reviewed the operational logistics, training architecture and administrative preparedness during a visit to the Headquarters Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area in Mumbai, an official said.

During the briefing, "the formation's readiness in ensuring robust rear area security, integrated logistics and seamless Military-Civil fusion to sustain operations in evolving scenarios was highlighted," an official statement said.

The Army Chief also awarded on-the-spot commendations to four service personnel and commended all ranks for their professionalism and commitment, underscoring the importance of cohesive command and strong support systems in sustaining operational excellence and troop welfare, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) said in a statement.

In another development, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command, visited 16th Light Cavalry on its 250th Raising Day, the oldest armoured regiment of the Indian Army and the first Indianised regiment in 1922.

"Addressing all ranks, he exhorted them to remain professionally exceptional and operationally agile, while accelerating technology absorption to stay ahead of evolving threats and uphold the Regiment's time-honoured standards of valour, discipline and duty in service of the nation," a statement said.

During the visit, the Army Commander paid homage to the Regiment's bravehearts with a wreath laying at the War Memorial and reviewed the Mounted Parade.

He interacted with the Army veterans and their families and acknowledged the quiet strength with which they have carried the Regiment's legacy across generations.

He recognised their enduring contribution in sustaining the Regiment's ethos and their continued service in nation building, the statement said.

The Regiment's distinguished combat record reflects decisive offensive spirit and steadfast professionalism.

The capture of Gadgor (1965) earned the Theatre Honour Punjab and was followed by the armoured thrust through the Shakargarh Bulge (1971).

"With the unique distinction of being the only armoured regiment to have participated in Kargil during Operation Vijay (1999) and having supported the capture of Tololing, 16th Light Cavalry continues to stand as a benchmark of regimental pride, discipline and operational excellence," the statement said on social media.

