Army Chief hails security forces for exemplary professionalism & steadfast resolve in J&K counter-terror ops

Jammu, Feb 23 (IANS) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi has commended the troops of the Indian Army's Northern Command for their exemplary professionalism and steadfast resolve in the ongoing counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said.

Taking to its official X account on Sunday, the Additional Director General of Public Information (ADGPI) of Indian Army said, "COAS General Upendra Dwivedi commends the troops of Indian Army's Northern Command for their exemplary professionalism and steadfast resolve in ongoing counter-terror operations in #JammuKashmir."

"He (COAS General Dwivedi) lauds their (Northern Command's) vigilance, operational excellence and seamless coordination under challenging conditions."

"The #IndianArmy remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring lasting peace in #JammuKashmir with zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms," the Indian Army's ADGPI added.

The appreciation by the Army Chief General Dwivedi for the troops of the Indian Army's Northern Command has come on a day on which the Army in complete coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF killed three terrorists in Kishtwar district of the Union Territory.

The terrorists killed include the top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Commander, Saifullah, who was killed along with two of his terror aides in a fierce encounter in densely forested Chatroo area of Kishtwar.

Intelligence agencies have described the killing of Saifullah as a major success in anti-terrorist operations in the Jammu division.

This terror group led by Saifullah is reported to have been operating in the hilly districts of Doda, Udhampur and Kishtwar.

As the joint security forces were on the hot pursuit of this group of foreign terrorists, the latter kept on changing their locations regularly using the rugged inhospitable terrain of the mountains, to escape detection by the joint security forces.

There have been more than a dozen encounters between the terrorists and the joint security forces in and around the Chatroo area of Kishtwar.

The successful anti-terror operation on Sunday is believed to go a long way in breaking the back of terrorist activities in the Jammu division of Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high level security review meeting in Jammu on February 7.

During the meeting, Union Home Minister Shah had directed the security forces to adopt a mission mode approach to completely dismantle the support system of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

