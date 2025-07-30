Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visits Manipur, reviews operational readiness

Imphal, July 30 (IANS) Indian Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Wednesday undertook a day-long visit to Manipur to review the prevailing security situation and operational readiness of Assam Rifles and Army formations deployed in the state.

The visit assumes significance as Manipur continues to witness ethnic strife since May 2023 despite several initiatives taken by the Centre and State government.

During his visit, the Army chief was briefed on ground conditions and ongoing initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and security, Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said, adding that the visit underlined the Army’s steadfast commitment to stability and development in the region.

"He reviewed the operational preparedness of troops and lauded their high standards of professionalism, resilience and dedication under challenging circumstances," the spokesperson said.

General Dwivedi also called on the Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed matters pertaining to security and development.

The meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts between the civil administration and armed forces in fostering peace and progress in the region.

The Army chief will later witness a match of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak Stadium, marking the tournament’s return to Imphal after two years. The ceremony preceding the match will feature a vibrant cultural programme and military displays, showcasing Manipur’s rich heritage and the pride of the Armed Forces.

He will also interact with players and officials of the local favourites NEROCA FC and TRAU FC before the Group F match.

The evening will also feature aerial and ground displays by Army Aviation, Special Forces skydivers, pipe and symphony bands and traditional performances, reflecting a celebration of youth, sports, and unity.

The visit of General Dwivedi reaffirmed the Indian Army’s enduring role in fostering peace, encouraging youth engagement through sports and supporting military-civil synergy for holistic development in Manipur.

Earlier this month, the Army's Eastern Command chief, Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, along with Spear Corps commanded, Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar, and the Inspector General of Assam Rifles, South, Major Gen Ravroop Singh held a meeting at Raj Bhavan with the Governor and briefed him on the prevailing security situation in the state as well as the overall security scenario across the northeastern region.

Governor Bhalla, a few days earlier, stated that "peace and normalcy" is returning to the state and lauded the efforts of the government, armed forces and civil society groups. Manipur has been under the President's rule since February 13 this year, imposed days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.

As the security situation in Manipur continues to witness turbulence, the President's Rule there has been extended for another six months, starting from August 13, as joint security forces step up operations against insurgent groups across the state.

--IANS

sas/sc/vd