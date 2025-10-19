Army Chief Gen Dwivedi visits forward posts in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with troops

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited forward posts in the Central Sector of the LAC in Uttarakhand to assess operational posture, motivate troops and strengthen civil-military linkages in strategically vital terrain.

During the visit, the Army chief reviewed formations deployed in high-altitude areas of Pithoragarh and adjacent forward posts.

According to officials, Gen Dwivedi "received briefings on the ongoing capability enhancements, including advanced surveillance systems, specialist mobility platforms, integration of next-generation technologies, optimisation of reconnaissance assets and coordination with allied security agencies".

He lauded the professionalism, discipline, tactical agility, and innovative employment of new equipment in challenging terrain.

Interacting with personnel stationed in remote reaches, General Dwivedi praised their resilience, courage and steadfast devotion to duty under extreme climatic conditions and rough terrain.

He reaffirmed the army’s full preparedness to counter evolving security challenges, invoking the core ethos of “Service Before Self.”

The army chief also interacted with veterans and local communities, acknowledging their sacrifices and extending warm Diwali greetings to all ranks and their families.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the Kumaon region, especially as a gateway to border areas with Nepal and China, the Army Chief lauded local patriotism and resilience.

He underscored that the Indian Army in Kumaon embodies “strength with compassion,” defending frontiers while empowering border communities.

“Gen Dwivedi also invoked the glorious legacy of the Kumaon Regiment and reviewed initiatives under Operation Sadbhavna and the Vibrant Village Programme, including tent-based homestays in Garbyang and Kalapani, road infrastructure, hybrid power systems, medical camps and agricultural support through polyhouses,” the official said.

