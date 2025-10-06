Army Chief felicitates civil staff for exemplary service

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) In a heartfelt ceremony held at South Block here, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, in the presence of all Army Commanders, felicitated three long-serving members of the civil support staff for their unwavering dedication and contribution to the Indian Army’s administrative excellence.

The honourees included Nand Kishore, who has been associated with the organisation for nearly 40 years, Ganesh Parihar and Pinku Choudhary, each of whom have served for over 15 years. Their roles, though behind the scenes, have been instrumental in maintaining the dignity, vibrancy, and operational efficiency of the Army’s office spaces in South Block.

General Dwivedi, who assumed office as the 30th Chief of Army Staff on June 30, 2024, emphasised the importance of recognising every individual who contributes to the Army’s ethos — whether in uniform or civilian attire.

He noted that the quiet efforts of support staff bring grace, freshness, and warmth to the workplace, reinforcing the Army’s values of discipline, precision, and pride in service.

The felicitation ceremony was not just a token of gratitude but a reaffirmation of the Indian Army’s inclusive culture that honours commitment across all ranks and roles.

It highlighted the Army’s enduring tradition of acknowledging the contributions of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to uphold the institution’s standards. This gesture comes amid a series of initiatives led by General Dwivedi to strengthen civil-military integration and promote a culture of appreciation within the armed forces.

His leadership has been marked by a focus on modernisation, operational readiness, and holistic welfare of personnel across the board.

The event served as a reminder that excellence in service is not confined to the battlefield but is equally vital in the corridors of administration, where silent dedication ensures the smooth functioning of one of India’s most revered institutions.

By honouring these individuals, the Army reaffirmed its belief that every role—no matter how humble—is vital to its mission. Such gestures foster a culture of respect and unity across all levels of the organisation.

--IANS

sktr/uk