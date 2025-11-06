Army and Assam Rifles hold integrated exercise at India's easternmost point in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 6 (IANS) Army's Spear Corps commander, Lt General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, on Thursday visited the easternmost part of India to witness an integrated exercise by Army and Assam Rifles showcasing operational preparedness and combat readiness, a defence official said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the exercise, at Vijaynagar in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, consisted of validation of defences by Assam Rifles and aerial insertion of special forces troops, including by special heli-borne operations.

The exercise aimed to validate its own preparedness towards dealing with contingency situations in the remote and rugged terrain of Arunachal Pradesh, the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Pendharkar received a comprehensive briefing on the security situation, technological enhancements and initiatives to improve combat effectiveness.

In addition, he interacted with the local Gorkha ex-servicemen and Lishu communities of Vijayanagr in Changlang. He praised the ex-servicemen for their longstanding dedication and service to the nation, recognising their contribution to regional stability and national security.

Vijaynagar, the easternmost inhabited area in India, is situated in the Changlang district and is bordered by Myanmar on three sides.

This scenic, remote location holds immense strategic importance for India due to historical migrations and settlements in the early 1960s.

Lt General Pendharkar had, earlier this week, visited forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh to review operational preparedness and ongoing 'Operation Chaukas' activities.

During the visit, the Corps Commander reviewed preparations for the upcoming Tri-service 'Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahar', a major joint exercise demonstrating multi-domain integration, synergy and mission readiness in the challenging terrain of the Eastern Himalayas.

He had interacted with troops deployed in forward areas and commended their grit, precision and professionalism while operating under extreme weather conditions. He lauded their unwavering commitment and high state of readiness that exemplify the spirit and resilience of the Indian soldier.

Lt Gen Pendharkar emphasised the importance of interoperability, operational synergy and continuous training to maintain peak combat readiness. The visit reinforced the Spear Corps' resolve towards jointness, preparedness and operational excellence in safeguarding the nation's Eastern borders.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force will converge in the rugged mountains of Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh for Exercise 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar', a tri-service demonstration of integrated warfighting capability, technological adaptation and operational synergy in the Eastern Command.

Conceived as a forward-looking exercise, it will validate multi-domain integration across land, air and maritime fronts, reflecting the Indian armed forces' evolving readiness for future conflicts.

The exercise aims to refine interoperability, enhance situational awareness and validate command and control structures for joint mission execution, Lt General Pendharkar said.

The highlight of the exercise will be the coordinated employment of Special Forces, unmanned platforms, precision systems and networked operations centres operating in unison under realistic high-altitude conditions.

--IANS

sc/vd