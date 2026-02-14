Armed robbers loot cash, jewellery in Bihar's Sitamarhi; hurl bombs to scare locals

Patna, Feb 14 (IANS) Around 15 armed robbers burgled a house in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Saturday, looting cash and jewellery after assaulting the family members and using crude bombs to terrorise the residents living there, police said.

Read More

The incident took place at the residence of Rama Shankar Gupta in Kanhauli Bazaar, under the jurisdiction of Kanhauli Police Station.

The robbery occurred at around 12:50 a.m., sending shockwaves through the locality.

The robbers were carrying country-made 'Katta' (pistols), crude bombs, axes, iron rods, and batons.

According to the police, the robbers forcibly entered the house, brutally assaulted Rama Shankar Gupta, took him at gunpoint and snatched keys to a Godrej cupboard and other almirahs before looting valuables.

At the time of the incident, Gupta's wife was unwell, while his son Shatrughan Gupta had gone to the market to purchase medicines.

As Shatrughan Gupta returned home, he was stopped by the robbers at the house's entrance.

During the incident, Shatrughan Gupta and his brother Laxman Gupta managed to run out of the house shouting for help.

When local residents rushed towards the spot, the criminals allegedly hurled several bombs to scare them away.

Bombs were also reportedly thrown at watchmen Sikandar Rai, Indal Raut, and Ram Chandra Rai, though all three escaped unhurt.

Confirming the incident, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kanhauli police station said two persons were injured during the robbery and were admitted to a primary health centre.

Their condition is said to be out of danger, the SHO added.

On receiving information, local police reached the spot promptly.

Senior officers, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), inspected the crime site.

Police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

A case has been registered at the Kanhauli police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The robbers were wearing masks while committing the crime.

The Sitamarhi police have launched a manhunt to arrest those involved in the incident.

--IANS

ajk/khz