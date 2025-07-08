Armed forces top brass address senior officers, emphasising ‘joint operational planning’

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Emphasising the growing need for integrated military responses in modern warfare, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday jointly addressed senior officers from the armed forces, reaffirming their commitment to enhancing joint operational capabilities and fostering deeper tri-service synergy.

The high-level interaction, organised as part of an ongoing initiative to streamline India’s joint warfare doctrines, focused extensively on future battle scenarios, particularly in the maritime and aerospace domains.

Taking it to X, ADGPI said, "The address focused on joint operational planning, with emphasis on integrated maritime and air warfare in future battle scenarios."

This crucial interaction has taken place in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor where the Indian Air Force, in synergy with credible intelligence, hit Pakistan's nearly a dozen air force bases and as many as 10 terror camps.

Last week, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Rahul R Singh, during an event in New Delhi, said, "A total of 21 targets were identified, out of which nine targets we thought would be prudent to engage."

The operation was deliberately designed to be a tri-services approach involving the Army, Air Force and the Navy to "send the right message that we indeed are an integrated force," he said.

The senior army officer also underlined that real-time monitoring of targets and the availability of credible intelligence were central to the planning and execution of the strikes.

The push for integration aligns with ongoing reforms under the Department of Military Affairs, aimed at achieving theaterisation and establishing joint commands for enhanced warfighting efficiency.

The interaction is also seen as a step towards refining India’s Joint War Doctrine, with maritime-air synergy now becoming central to the country's strategic deterrence matrix.

