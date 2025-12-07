Armed Forces Flag Day: Rajnath Singh urges people to contribute to welfare of soldiers, dependents

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended greetings to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of their Flag Day and lauded their valour and sacrifices for the country.

Since 1949, December 7 has been observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the martyrs and soldiers who valiantly fought and continue to fight to safeguard the country's honour.

This day is celebrated to express national solidarity and raise funds for the welfare of war-disabled soldiers, Veer Naris, and their dependents through donations.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces. Their courage safeguards our nation, and their selfless service reminds us of a debt we can never repay. I urge everyone to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Your support honours their dedication and strengthens those who protect us."

Earlier in the day, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also extended greetings to all Indian Armed Forces soldiers, veterans and Veer Naris, acknowledging their resolute service, indomitable spirit and enduring contribution to India's defence preparedness and national security.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth took to social media and hailed the Indian Armed Forces for their contributions towards the nation.

"Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to honour at the national level the unparalleled dedication, duty, and sacrifice of our brave soldiers, ex-servicemen, and Veer Naris. The hoisting of the flag on this day by Brigadier D.S. Basera, VSM, Secretary of the Central Soldiers' Board, is a moment of pride for me," Seth posted on X.

He also called on the countrymen to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

"Let us strengthen this important campaign for the welfare of our armed military forces," he said.

The Government of India had to oversee the well-being of its Armed Forces as soon as the country gained independence. A committee appointed by the defence minister agreed on August 28, 1949, that December 7 would be designated as Flag Day every year.

The purpose of Flag Day was to raise money by giving out tiny flags to the general public. Flag Day takes on greater significance when one considers that it is the duty of India's civilian population to provide for the spouses and dependents of those who serve in the military forces.

