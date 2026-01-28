Armed criminal arrested during security check at Patna Civil Court, accomplice on the run

Patna, Jan 28 (IANS) Panic gripped the Patna Civil Court premises on Wednesday morning after police apprehended an armed criminal during a routine security check near Gate Number 1. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Pirbahore police station.

According to police, two criminals had entered the Civil Court premises with the intention of committing a crime. However, their plan was foiled due to the alertness of security personnel deployed at the entry gate. During frisking, one of the suspects was caught attempting to enter the court complex with a pistol.

The arrest triggered chaos among lawyers, litigants, and court staff present at the time. Several advocates strongly condemned the breach and raised serious concerns over court security, demanding stricter surveillance and tighter security arrangements at all entry points.

Town DSP-1 reached the spot shortly after the incident and initiated interrogation of the arrested accused. Police officials said the suspect may be involved in previous criminal cases, and his criminal antecedents are being verified.

Meanwhile, the second accused managed to flee and remains absconding. A massive search operation has been launched to trace him. Police teams are conducting searches across the court premises, while CCTV footage is being scanned to track the suspects’ movements.

Following the incident, security has been significantly tightened across the Civil Court campus. The court administration has appealed to lawyers and staff to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the accused and his accomplice intended to create fear and disorder within the court premises. Their communications and planning are being analysed to uncover any wider criminal network involved.

Authorities assured that the identity of the arrested accused and his associates will be disclosed soon and that all those involved will be brought to justice. The incident has once again highlighted the need for zero tolerance towards security lapses at sensitive institutions such as court complexes.

