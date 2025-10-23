AQI improves marginally: Sirsa claims steps yielding results, vows artificial rain in Delhi soon

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Hinting at using artificial rain to counter air pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday that the intensified winter enforcement drive has started yielding measurable results as the AQI dropped 50 points in one day.

“Delhi’s AQI has improved significantly — today’s level of 305 is nearly 50 points better than yesterday’s 353. The city is responding to swift, coordinated action on the ground,” Sirsa stated after a review meeting.

He directed departments to sustain this progress with a laser focus on identified pollution hotspots, ensuring inter-agency coordination through the Green War Room.

“Around 2,000 teams are in the field day and night. Delhi’s strategy is not limited to winter — it is a 24×7, year-round governance model that keeps data, accountability, and citizens at its core,” said Sirsa.

He added that while current measures are showing results, the government is also preparing for the future.

“Our efforts are not limited to the present — we’re strengthening the future. Work will soon begin for getting 70 more mechanised sweepers, 70 additional anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and 140 litter pickers covering 1,440 km of roads. We’re encouraging innovation through Delhi’s Clean Air Challenge, and cloud seeding will soon be conducted with IIT Kanpur and IMD,” said Sirsa.

Sharing details of the Delhi government’s Comprehensive Enforcement Deployment, Sirsa said that as part of dust and construction management 200 day teams and 178-night teams (970+ personnel) are deployed to monitor dust and construction norms.

Sites above 500 sqm are under strict monitoring. MCD, PWD, DDA, DSIIDC, and CPWD are leading with GPS-tracked sweepers and daily Green War Room reporting, said a statement.

Claiming significant success in controlling open burning, the Minister said that 230 day and 213 night patrols (total 443 teams) with over 1,200 personnel are active against garbage, leaf, and biomass burning. The contingents are deployed by MCD, DDA, DSIIDC, and the Revenue Department, he said.

To curb vehicular emissions, 578 teams from the Transport and allied departments, and 505 mobile prosecution teams of Delhi Traffic Police with 974 officers, are on the ground to check PUC, idling, and visible smoke violations.

He said industrial pollution checks have also been stepped up, with 65 dedicated teams (33 DPCC and 32 DSIIDC) conducting daily inspections to ensure the use of PNG fuel only and emission compliance in units.

