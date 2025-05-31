Appeasement, double standards causing unrest in Mangaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, has alleged that whenever the Congress government comes to power in Karnataka, peace in the coastal district of Mangaluru is disturbed.

Speaking to the media on Saturday at the BJP state office in Bengaluru, she claimed that the unrest in the Mangaluru region is due to the Congress government’s double standards and its policy of appeasement.

She questioned Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, stating, "He had claimed that Muslims in Mangaluru are not safe and that they don’t feel free to speak. What is he trying to say? Who is responsible for ensuring their protection? Why is protection not being provided?" She further said that Minister Gundu Rao’s statements reveal nothing but appeasement politics and a vote bank strategy.

“Congress leaders can see nothing beyond vote banks. Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s own statement is an example of this,” she alleged.

“Dy CM Shivakumar has said, ‘People of Mangaluru demand government schemes, but they don’t want us (Congress party).’ What does that mean? Are government benefits guaranteed only to those who voted for you? Should only they receive the benefits of government schemes?” Shobha asked.

“What is your intention? What are you trying to say? We don’t understand,” she questioned.

“Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah tried to divide people on the basis of caste. Even in 2013, during the first tenure as the CM, the Congress created divisions between communities. They tried to split the Lingayat community. They even organised school trips exclusively for students from one particular caste,” she alleged.

Shobha Karandlaje, who represented the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha seat earlier, hails from Puttur in Mangaluru district.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda stated that Congress’ appeasement policy has made Hindus second-class citizens, while minorities have become first-class citizens today. He remarked that vote bank politics is not conducive to development.

“There is a growing perception among minorities that no matter what they do, it will be tolerated because the state government supports them,” Gowda stated.

He criticised the Congress, alleging that even the affordable medicines available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras for Rs 100 under the central government scheme—now being sold for just Rs 15 to 25—are being withdrawn by the Congress-led government in the state.

"Every citizen has the right to avail benefits of any government scheme. If they didn’t want Mangaluru to be included, they should have clearly mentioned it while designing the scheme," Gowda stated.

He added, “Didn't the Congress earlier try to create a separate identity for Kashmir? Let them try treating Mangaluru separately as well—they’ll realise the consequences.”

Gowda further said that the people of Mangaluru and Udupi are individuals of integrity who stay away from corruption. “They believe in completing their work honestly without bribes. Since the Congress is unable to collect commissions from this region, they are now trying to loot the district by forming an Implementation Committee,” he alleged.

Sadananda Gowda has also warned that the day is not far when the people will take to the streets against the corrupt Congress-led state government.

Mangaluru is considered a bastion of the BJP.

--IANS

