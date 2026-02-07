App-based transport workers to observe nationwide strike today

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) App-based transport workers across the country associated with Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter and other app-based ride-hailing platforms will observe "breakdown" on Saturday against falling incomes and "worsening exploitation".

Read More

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT) have called the All-India 'breakdown'.

They said on Friday that the 'breakdown' has been called to protest against falling incomes and 'worsening exploitation' due to the failure of governments to notify minimum base fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

Shaik Salahuddin, TGPWU founder President and IFAT co-founder and National General Secretary, said that despite the guidelines, aggregator companies continue to unilaterally fix fares, pushing workers into unsustainable working conditions.

The key demands of the unions include immediate notification of minimum base fares for app-based transport services in consultation with recognised worker unions, as mandated under the Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

They are also demanding strict prohibition of private (non-commercial) vehicles being used for commercial passenger and goods transport, or mandatory conversion to commercial category vehicles as per the Motor Vehicles Act and Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

TGPWU and IFAT have urged the Central and state governments to initiate immediate dialogue with worker representatives and ensure fair, lawful, and sustainable regulation of the app-based transport sector.

Salahuddin told IANS that auto-rickshaw and cab drivers of Ola, Uber, Porter and other platforms will participate in the strike by either cancelling ride requests or switch off their ride-hailing apps altogether.

According to TGPWU founder President, Telangana alone has about 2.5 lakh autorickshaw drivers, 1.5 lakh cab drivers and about 50,000 Porter drivers.

TGPWU had earlier sent a letter to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other officials, informing them about the decision to observe All-India 'breakdown'.

It demanded immediate notification of minimum bus fares by the Central and state government for app-based transport services (autos, cabs, bike taxis, and other aggregator-based services) to be finalised in consultation with recognised driver and worker unions.

--IANS

rs/