'APAAR' IDs of 65 per cent school children generated so far in MP: Official

Bhopal, Aug 13 (IANS) Complying with directives of the Ministry of Education, the Madhya Pradesh government has so far prepared APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) IDs of about 99.41 lakh school children in the state.

The state's School Education Department in a statement issued to the press on Wednesday, stated that the Ministry of Education has given instructions to prepare APAAR IDs of children studying in both private and government schools in Madhya Pradesh.

"The objective of this is to give identity in the form of ‘One Nation–One Student’. In this programme, each student will get a lifetime ID. On the basis of this, it will be easy to track the academic progress of student from pre-primary education to higher education," it said.

For preparing APAAR IDs, the department has appointed district education officers as nodal officers.

Along with this, in each school one teacher has been made the in-charge nodal officer. Meetings have also been organised in the state to obtain the consent of parents for making ‘APAAR’ IDs.

"Around 50 lakh APAAR IDs of the students are yet to be made. For this, a definite time limit has been given to the district education officers. At present in Madhya Pradesh about 65 per cent APAAR IDs have been made," the department said.

‘APAAR’ ID will work like an academic credit bank. It will have a digital store house in which there will be information related to academic career of students.

By sharing the ‘APAAR’ ID, all the documents of the child will reach the new school. "If the student moves from one state to another state, then all the related details will also be transferred to the other state. For this, he or she will not need a transfer certificate. ‘APAAR’ ID will empower the career of students," it said.

With this ID, dropout children can be monitored and they can be brought back into the mainstream. The ID will be the gateway to reach the Digilocker ecosystem, which will help students in knowing all achievements like examination results, overall report card, health card, learning outcomes as well as other skill training of students.

The use of APAAR ID has also been recognised for entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), admission scholarship details, transfer of government benefits, and issuance of awards, department added.

