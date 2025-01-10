AP Govt Partners with Infosys to Boost Employment with AI-Driven Skill Census Initiative

Amaravati: The leading software company, Infosys, has come forward to take up the ambitious skill census program to take forward in a more beneficial way to improve the employment opportunities in the state by providing necessary technical assistance, a statement said.

For pre-certification of the skills of the candidates as part of the skill census, Infosys, regardless of financial resources, has come forward to provide a digital platform through generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infosys in the presence of the Minister for Education, Information Technology (IT) and Electronics, Mr Nara Lokesh, here on Friday, a statement said.

In a statement, it's mentioned that it is commendable that Infosys has come forward for data pre-validation under corporate social responsibility, Lokesh said. This will certainly make it easy to impart skill development training to the youth as per the market demand after assessing their talent, the minister felt.

Lokesh also appreciated the efforts of Infosys in becoming a partner in providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the state in the next five years. The representatives from Infosys, Mr Santosh and Mr. Tirumala, along with the Secretary of Skill Development, Mr Kona Sashidhar, and other senior officials, are present.

Infosys will connect students to the learning pathways as part of digital learning and create a user-friendly interface to facilitate continuous learning. Also, it will cooperate with the APSDC to meet the growing needs of the industry besides providing free learning opportunities to the aspirants, improving technology and maintaining digital platforms.

In this part, Infosys, as part of the program, will connect aspirants in the springboard platform with curated pathways besides conducting free online courses and workshops to provide the necessary technology to improve their skills. Infosys will provide the existing skills of the 3.59 crore people in the age group of 15-59 in the state after pre-validation.

This will facilitate the integration of the digital platform in the skill census framework and skill application currently being undertaken by the state government. Also, it will provide necessary support for the implementation of assessment tools in educational institutions. (ANI)