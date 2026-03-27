Any relief, in whatever form, should be welcomed if it is appropriate, timely: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Congress Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi, reacting to the government’s decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel, on Friday said that any form of relief should be welcomed, provided it is appropriate and timely.

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Interacting with reporters, Singhvi said: "I welcome this step. Any relief, in whatever form, should be welcomed if it is appropriate, valid, accurate, and timely."

However, he cautioned against ignoring the broader realities behind the move.

“We should not remain in denial. This step was necessary because the reality is that we are facing issues related to petrol. Until now, we were in denial about the impact of conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and the United States,” he added.

Singhvi further noted that while the government appears to have realised the need to act to ease public discomfort, more needs to be done.

“Right now, I welcome this step, but there is a need for a comprehensive discussion. Without it, this is like applying an ointment,” he remarked.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Tariq Anwar said the move would not bring about a significant change.

"It won’t make a huge difference; the impact will not be substantial. The government is trying to project that even amid a crisis in petroleum products, it is reducing excise duty. Essentially, it is an attempt to improve its image before the public," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh questioned the government’s past approach to fuel pricing.

"People in the country believe that when international crude oil prices fall, domestic prices should also be reduced accordingly. Over the past 12 years, when global crude prices were low, how much did the government earn? This should be disclosed to the public," he said.

He added that a temporary reduction of Rs 10 is insufficient. Singh also criticised the government for not responding adequately to the West Asia situation. Referring to LOP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's statements, he said that warnings about a potential energy crisis were ignored and not discussed in the Parliament, leaving the country underprepared.

--IANS

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