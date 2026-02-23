'Any illegal encroachment will be cleared': Gujarat Dy CM as Rajkot civic body demolishes 1,119 structures

Rajkot, Feb 23 (IANS) The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), on Monday, demolished 1,119 illegal constructions in the Jangleshwar area as part of a large-scale drive to clear 1,489 identified encroachments along the Aji River and the Town Planning Road.

The remaining structures are expected to be cleared by Tuesday evening.

The demolition was undertaken amid tight security arrangements.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, speaking at the State Assembly complex, said the operation was aimed at reclaiming government land and restoring law and order in the locality.

"Demolition proceedings have been undertaken in Jangleshwar today," Deputy CM Sanghavi added.

He alleged that government plots had been forcibly occupied and substantial houses constructed and rented out to residents.

"Any illegal encroachment will be cleared. Government land will be freed and rule of law will be established," he said, adding that Phase-1 would be completed by Tuesday evening.

He said that once Phase-1 concludes, facilities will be developed for public convenience.

Providing crime details, Deputy CM Sanghavi said eight accused in murder cases had been arrested from Jangleshwar in recent times, along with several accused in attempt to murder cases.

"In assault cases, 68 accused were arrested. In 15 cases of rape and kidnapping, 19 accused were apprehended. A total of 89 accused involved in unlawful assembly were arrested, while 72 accused were held in 37 cases of theft, robbery and house-breaking," he added.

He also said that out of 187 Prevention of Anti-social Activities (PASA) cases registered in Rajkot, 58 were from Jangleshwar alone, and more than 65 gambling dens had been busted.

In the past eight years, 64 accused were arrested in 62 cases involving weapons in the area.

During the crackdown, police seized 472 kg of ganja, eight kg of charas and 33 grams of heroin, and arrested 53 accused in narcotics-related cases.

According to civic and police officials, extensive preparations were undertaken prior to the demolition.

The identified area was divided into seven operational zones and a control room was set up to monitor the drive.

More than 65 earth-moving machines, including bulldozers, excavators, tractors and dumpers, were deployed for the operation.

More than 1,000 municipal staff and workers were engaged on site.

Security arrangements included the deployment of more than 2,500 police personnel, comprising local police units, surveillance teams, Special Operations Group personnel, Quick Response Teams and members of the State Reserve Police Force.

Authorities said notices had been issued in advance and water and electricity connections were disconnected prior to demolition.

Barricading and traffic diversions were put in place to maintain order during the operation.

