Any adventurism would attract ‘fierce and punitive’ response: Indian military's message to Pak

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) In the aftermath of the "understanding" between India and Pakistan, Indian military leadership on Sunday asserted any future adventurism on the part of Pakistan or its terror outfits would meet a befitting “fierce and punitive” response.

Three senior military officers, Lt General Rajiv Ghai, Vice Admiral AN Pramod, and Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti affirmed Indian military is mandated to maintain peace — defending its sovereignty while deterring escalations. The three military leaders addressed the press, providing crucial insights into ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Sunday.

A brief truce was observed to curb aggression and facilitate a return to normalcy. However, at 1900 hours (7 p.m.) on Saturday, a violation was recorded, prompting heightened vigilance within the Indian defence establishment.

‘Cannot Disclose Number of Pakistani Planes Downed', says Air Marshal Bharti

Addressing the nature of the military operations undertaken, officials confirmed that “no breach” of India's international borders or airspace occurred.

Instead, “India's focus remained on eliminating terror hubs across the border,” said Air Marshal AK Bharti and clarified, “All our pilots are back home.”

India’s approach to aerial defense was underscored by the interception of Pakistani drones and missile attacks targeting military installations.

These were successfully shot down before reaching their intended targets, the panel of senior military officers said.

“What has been happening for the last 3–4 days is nothing less than a war,” said Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai. In meticulously planned strikes, one hundred terrorists were neutralised, including key figures such as Yusuf Azhar and Abdul Rauf, both linked to the IC hijacking and Pulwama blast.

Referring to a funeral video, Lt Gen Ghai said people might have seen those funeral videos and that which prominent figures of Pakistan have attended those funerals.

Some relatives of terrorist Masood Azhar were also killed in the Indian operation.

These actions were executed across multiple locations along the Line of Control. Naval preparedness was an integral aspect of India's strategic operations, the senior military officers clarified. Extensive drills conducted in the Arabian Sea to assess the readiness of weapon systems.

“The Indian Navy maintained rigorous surveillance of Pakistan’s naval movements, ensuring a robust defensive posture,” Vice Admiral AN Pramod said.

“We hold quantitative and qualitative edge to deliver massive blow, fully dominating maritime front.

“Hope Pakistan won’t dare,” he said and added: “This time if Pakistan dares to take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do.”

In the briefing, Air Marshal Bharti firmly stated that India's objective was precision, not casualty counts. The military leadership reiterated that every move was designed to neutralise threats with measured force, ensuring that “adversaries could neither exploit vulnerabilities nor escalate tensions further".

Air Marshal Bharti emphasised that the fight was not with Pakistan’s military but with terror networks.

The three military leaders reinforced their commitment to maintaining peace.

“While the situation remains volatile, India continues to uphold its mandate -- defending its sovereignty while deterring escalations,” the officials asserted.

The global community watches closely as diplomatic efforts unfold, hoping for a path that leads away from conflict and toward enduring stability, they said.

