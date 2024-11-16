Anurag Srivastava appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Mauritius

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday that Shri Anurag Srivastava, an officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) from the 1999 batch, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Mauritius.

Currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry, Srivastava is expected to assume the role shortly.

The appointment underscores the importance India places on its longstanding ties with Mauritius. Mauritius, a key partner in the Western Indian Ocean region, shares deep historical, cultural, and demographic links with India.

People of Indian origin constitute nearly 70 per cent of Mauritius' 1.2 million population, reflecting the enduring bond between the two nations.

The bilateral relationship between India and Mauritius is rooted in shared history, with Indian workers first arriving in Mauritius under French rule in 1729. During British rule, about half a million Indian indentured labourers were brought to Mauritius between 1834 and the early 1900s, with two-thirds eventually settling on the island.

November 2, the day the first batch of workers arrived in 1834 aboard the ship Atlas, is commemorated in Mauritius as Aapravasi Diwas.

India and Mauritius established diplomatic relations in 1948, 20 years before Mauritius gained independence. This enduring partnership has been characterised by high-level political engagement and cooperation in areas like maritime security, development assistance, cultural exchange, and capacity-building.

India's influence in Mauritius is evident through the numerous India-assisted projects across the island and institutions like the Indian Cultural Centre, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute, and the World Hindi Secretariat. These initiatives continue to strengthen the cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

With Srivastava's appointment, India reaffirms its commitment to nurturing this uniquely close relationship, further enhancing mutual trust, understanding, and collaboration on global and regional platforms.

—ANI