Antony, Kerala BJP call for unity and support to armed forces amid Indo-Pak tension

Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 (IANS) India’s longest-serving former Defence Minister A.K. Antony on Saturday called upon the country to stand united in support of the Indian armed forces, which he said were steadfastly doing their duty to protect the nation.

“In Kerala, we are aware that many of our people serve in the armed forces. It is the responsibility of the state government and all of us to offer moral support to the families of these defence personnel. We must stand by them,” Antony said.

However, Antony declined to comment on the specifics of the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

“The Central government has extended full support to the defence forces. There's no need for us to deliberate further on this,” he told reporters at his residence here.

Now 84, Antony served as Defence Minister from 2006 to 2014 after resigning as Kerala Chief Minister in 2004. Though retired from active politics for the past two years, he continues to spend time regularly at the Congress party headquarters in the state capital.

Sharing similar sentiments, senior Kerala BJP leader and former state president K. Surendran said full credit must go to the armed forces for defending the nation.

“Despite provocations and attempts by Pakistani forces to inflict damage in border areas, our forces have stood firm and thwarted them,” Surendran said.

“It is our collective duty to extend full moral support to them. In many states -- including those ruled by non-BJP parties -- rallies are being held to express solidarity with the men in uniform,” he added.

Surendran also welcomed the Kerala government’s decision to postpone celebrations marking the fourth anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan administration because of the prevailing situation.

“It would send a strong message if Chief Minister Vijayan also organised a solidarity rally to demonstrate Kerala’s support for our armed forces,” he said.

--IANS

sg/skp