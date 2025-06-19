‘Anti-Stabbing Unit’ to stop people from carrying knives, weapons in K'taka's Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), June 19 (IANS) Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase has announced the formation of an Anti-Stabbing Unit in the city to identify and prevent individuals, especially minors, from carrying knives and other dangerous weapons in public places.

The announcement was made on Thursday while he was addressing the media about a stabbing incident involving two minors who got into a fight over a window seat on a bus.

“What is surprising is that these young children are roaming around in broad daylight with knives and weapons, and are indulging in acts like stabbing. In light of this, to prevent such incidents in the future, we will be forming an Anti-Stabbing Unit by tomorrow,” he said.

He added that a team of five to six police personnel will patrol public areas in a vehicle. “Under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the CrPC, we have the authority to stop and frisk individuals who appear suspicious. We will check their pockets and vehicles,” the Police Commissioner stated.

“Anyone found carrying dangerous weapons such as knives or swords will be booked under the Arms Act. If anyone is found roaming in Belagavi city with such weapons, they will face legal consequences,” he warned.

He further stated, “We won’t stop with filing a case under the Arms Act - we will also open a rowdy sheet against them. This means they will be required to report to the police station during every festival or special occasion.”

Issuing a stern warning, the Commissioner added, “This is a message to those who carry knives and other weapons: do not attempt to play with the law.”

Providing details of the recent stabbing incident, he said that an argument broke out between one Maaz Abdul Rasheed Sannadi and another juvenile over a window seat on a bus, according to eyewitnesses.

Following the altercation, the juvenile called a friend. When the bus stopped, the friend -- also a minor -- joined him, threatened and verbally abused Rasheed, and then stabbed him. Rasheed is currently in critical condition, the Commissioner said.

Upon receiving information, a team led by DCP Rohan Jagadish, along with inspectors from Belagavi city, launched an investigation. The accused were apprehended within 30 minutes. As both suspects are minors, legal action will be taken against them in accordance with the law.

“We are conducting a scientific investigation and are making every effort to ensure that the juveniles are held accountable for their actions,” Police Commissioner Borase stated.

--IANS

