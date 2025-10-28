'Anti-people regime will be sent home': Vijay attacks DMK regime over 'farmers' plight'

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the DMK government over the state’s handling of paddy procurement and flood damage in the Cauvery Delta region, accusing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s administration of betraying farmers and showing apathy towards their livelihood.

In a strongly worded statement, Vijay said the continuous rains that have drenched the Delta have not only destroyed paddy crops but also exposed the inefficiency and negligence of the ruling dispensation.

"Just as the soaked grains have sprouted, the growing public resistance against the DMK’s anti-people rule will also sprout, grow, and flourish -- sending this government home," he declared.

Vijay questioned why the state government had failed to act swiftly to protect the remaining stocks of paddy from the incessant rains.

"A government that truly cares for farmers would take steps to protect their livelihood and help them regain financial stability. Instead, this government is crushing the poor farmers by delaying procurement and letting their hard-earned yield rot in the rain,” he said.

Noting that poor farmers depend solely on agriculture for survival, Vijay said they deserve a fair system that ensures timely procurement and reasonable prices.

"Every year we see the same distressing situation repeat itself. Is the Stalin government deliberately preventing farmers from earning by selling their produce?" he asked.

The TVK leader further criticised the DMK’s claims of championing the interests of the Delta region, calling it mere political posturing.

"Stalin boasts of being a Delta native, but year after year, farmers’ crops are ruined by monsoon rains while the government stands by. Shouldn’t measures be in place to prevent such losses? Shouldn’t storage facilities be improved to protect harvested paddy?” he asked.

Drawing a symbolic comparison, Vijay said that just as the neglected grains have sprouted inside the storage bags, public resentment against the DMK has begun to sprout in people’s minds.

"This discontent will soon grow stronger and drive the anti-people rulers back home," he claimed.

He urged the government to immediately stop all activities harmful to farmers’ livelihoods and take war-footing measures to protect crops and people during the ongoing northeast monsoon season.

--IANS

aal/vd