'Anti-people policy', TN Cong chief slams Centre over scrapping registered postal service

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) In a sharp criticism of the Centre’s recent move, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said the BJP-led Central government's decision to discontinue the Indian Postal Department’s Registered Post service and compel citizens to rely solely on Speed Post was an “anti-people policy that exploits the poor and undermines social justice”.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Selvaperunthagai said the Indian Postal Department is a vital institution that provides essential communication services to millions across the country.

“It is one of the few departments that serves the masses directly and even earned a profit of over Rs 2,300 crore in the last financial year,” he wrote.

“However, with the sole aim of increasing revenue, the Union BJP government has now scrapped the Registered Post service and is forcing people to use the costlier Speed Post. This decision has forced the poor, students, job seekers, lawyers, and government departments to pay nearly double the earlier fee to send letters, applications, and certificates,” he said.

Selvaperunthagai pointed out that while there is no significant difference in delivery time between Registered Post and Speed Post, the charges vary greatly. “The Registered Post earlier cost around Rs 45, whereas Speed Post costs Rs 85. The acknowledgement card fee has also been hiked from Rs 3 to Rs 11. To make matters worse, an additional 18 per cent GST has been imposed on these services,” he added.

He termed the decision a direct assault on India’s communication rights and said it would hurt literacy promotion, educational institutions, and small businesses that depend on affordable postal services.

“The postal service is a fundamental channel of communication for the common people. Stopping the Registered Post service is not just a financial burden — it is economic exploitation of India’s poor,” the TNCC chief said.

Selvaperunthagai urged the Union government and the Postal Department to immediately withdraw the decision, restore the Registered Post service, and reduce the Speed Post charges. “On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, I strongly condemn this unjust decision that targets the poor and working classes,” he concluded.

