Anti-drug campaign pledge to save Himachal, says Governor

Chandigarh, June 16 (IANS) Saying the anti-drug campaign is not political but a pledge to save Himachal, state Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday flagged off an awareness rally from Rohru town in Shimla district.

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from school students, members of Mahila Mandals and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions. Marching through the Rohru market up to Raja Virbhadra Singh Government College Seema, the students carried banners and posters, spreading messages against drug abuse.

The rally culminated in a public programme at the college grounds, where the Governor was joined by Education Minister Rohit Thakur and local legislator Mohan Lal Brakta.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said the awareness demonstrated by the students is truly inspirational and called upon all citizens to adopt this as their own mission.

Referring to alarming reports of drug-related deaths in the state, the Governor stressed upon the urgency of collective action against drug abuse.

He said the initiative is inspired by the Prime Minister and acknowledged the government and legislators for passing strict anti-drug legislation in the Vidhan Sabha.

“I do not want the youth of our state to fall prey to addiction. That is why I am here, not for politics, but to protect our future,” he said.

The Governor highlighted that Himachal Pradesh is not only known for its scenic beauty but also for its sacred traditions, cultural values, and spiritual heritage.

He emphasised that there should be no place for drug abuse in such a land and the youth must choose knowledge over narcotics, and culture over addiction.

The Education Minister said the state is benefitting from the Governor's vast political experience and his proactive efforts to spread awareness on critical social issues.

He pointed out that the upper regions of Shimla are agriculturally rich, particularly in horticulture, which can only thrive if the youth remain drug-free.

“It is our collective responsibility to protect them,” he added. Local legislator Mohan Lal Brakta expressed gratitude that Rohru was chosen as the starting point of this significant campaign.

He assured the gathering of his full support in taking the Governor’s message across the entire constituency and pledged to organise more such events in the future.

