Anti-Corruption Bureau registers disproportionate assets case against J&K Dy CM's brother (Ld)

Jammu, Feb 25 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday registered a case of disproportionate assets against police inspector Vijay Singh Choudhary, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

A statement by ACB said, "Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday has registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against Vijay Singh Choudhary, Inspector, Jammu and Kashmir Police, following a verification conducted on the basis of a specific input."

Based on a specific input, a Verification was conducted by the ACB into the allegations of possession of huge disproportionate assets by Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Inspector J&K Police, resident of Nonial, Nowshera District Rajouri at present Santokh Vihar, Kaluchack, Jammu posted in UT of Ladakh, which revealed that the suspect while posted in different places raised huge assets amounting to crores of rupees which were found highly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Further, it came to the fore that more than 10 properties in the shape of houses, shops and plots of land in 100 of kanals valued in crores have been raised by him mostly in the name of family members, his relatives and others.

On the basis of the verification conducted, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct was found made out against the accused Vijay Singh Choudhary, Inspector Jammu and Kashmir Police and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, search warrants were obtained for conducting searches from the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu. Thereafter, searches were conducted by the ACB teams at different locations which includes his residential houses at Santokh Vihar, Kaluchak, Jammu, residential house at Nonial, Nowshera, Rajouri, business premises Stone Crusher and Tile Factory situated at Tutte di Khui, Bajalta, Jammu.

"Also on the basis of information revealed during investigation, some other locations of Jammu were searched.

“During search, incriminating documents have been recovered and seized in the case. Further investigation of the case is going on," the ACB statement said.

--IANS

sq/svn