Anta bypolls: No alliance with BJP, confirms RLD

Jaipur, Oct 9 (IANS) The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has announced that it will contest the upcoming Anta Assembly by-election in Rajasthan independently, without any alliance with the BJP.

RLD state chief Jogendra Singh Awana told IANS, “We currently have no alliance with the BJP at any level in Rajasthan. Therefore, we will field our own candidate in the Anta by-election. Our alliance is limited to UP and the Union government only.”

He added that the party has shortlisted two to three potential candidates and is currently discussing their names at the leadership level.

“The final decision will be taken after consultation with the national leadership,” Awana told IANS, adding that names are being sent to Jayant Chaudhary.

Awana emphasised that the political climate in the state is shifting.

“The people of Rajasthan are now looking for a third option. The RLD is emerging as the voice of farmers, labourers, and youth. We will contest this by-election with full strength and ensure our presence is felt,” he said.

He underlined the importance of the Anta by-election for the party’s growth.

“This election is extremely important for us. Under the guidance of our national president Jayant Chaudhary, we are increasing our activism in every assembly constituency to strengthen the organisation across the state.”

In a significant development, Awana revealed that discussions are ongoing with Naresh Meena, a strong local political figure.

“Naresh Meena has a solid support base and a strong connection with the people. If talks progress positively, he could be our candidate for the Anta by-election,” Awana said.

Over the past few months, the RLD has been focused on expanding its organisational presence in Rajasthan.

Under Jayant Chaudhary’s leadership, the party has launched a state-wide effort to build its teams across all seven divisions.

Following the recent appointment of a city president in Jaipur, the Anta by-election is being viewed as a key opportunity to further consolidate its presence in the state. --IANS

arc/dan