Anta Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan to witness triangular contest on Nov 11

Baran, Nov 4 (IANS) The Anta Assembly constituency in Rajasthan is gearing up for the bypolls on November 11, with the political contest shaping up as a triangular battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and an Independent candidate.

The seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was sent to jail in connection with a 20-year-old case involving allegations of pointing a pistol at an Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

In this crucial bypoll, the BJP has fielded Morpal Suman, a local grassroots leader who has served as both the sarpanch and pradhan.

The Congress has once again placed its trust in Pramod Jain Bhaya, a two-time Anta MLA and former Minister in the previous Congress government.

Meanwhile, Naresh Meena, a Congress rebel, is contesting as an Independent candidate, adding an element of unpredictability to the race.

Locals meanwhile see Suman as a local candidate and are banking on him as they say that Anta has witnessed a local candidate emerging as an MLA for the first time.

Residents of Anta say that while the constituency has schools and colleges, employment opportunities remain scarce.

"We have schools and colleges, but we don't have jobs," said Avdesh Saini, a local resident.

Another villager, Mansukh, added, "People here are lagging behind because there is no employment. Eventually, many have to migrate for work."

A college student Manesh Singh says, "A Flyover here has been hanging incomplete since years. We want it to be completed as commuting is affected due to incomplete flyover."

"Recognising these sentiments, BJP candidate Suman has centered his campaign on development and infrastructure, saying that a 'double-engine government' -- with the BJP in power both at the Centre and the state -- can accelerate local progress," a BJP leader said.

"I have worked closely with the people here for the past two decades and understand their challenges. If the BJP is elected, the development and jobs people want can be delivered through the double-engine government," BJP leader Suman said.

Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya has been highlighting the development initiatives undertaken during the previous Congress government.

He, however, dismissed the talk of a triangular contest in Anta Assembly seat, asserting that "Congress stands strongest".

People have seen what Congress has done for Anta, Bhaya said.

"On November 11, they (people) will show whom they trust," the Congress leader said, expressing confidence in the party's poll prospects.

Independent candidate Naresh Meena has meanwhile focused his poll campaign on issues of transparency and accountability.

"We saw Kejriwal being sent to jail due to corruption but despite so many allegations against Bhaya, why is there no CBI action -- even under a double-engine government?" Meena asked.

Congress leader Bhaya has been facing many cases of corruption which are sub-judice.

PM Modi, in one of his election rallies during the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls, also raised a slogan, "Bhaya re Bhaya, khoob khaya."

People here can be seen remembering and recalling and speaking this phrase frequently while discussing elections.

With employment, development, and leadership credibility emerging as central to voter's concerns, the Anta bypoll is expected to be closely watched.

Political observers believe the Anta bypoll results could offer early indications ahead of the next Rajasthan Assembly elections likely to be held in 2028.

